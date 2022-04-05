The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $42.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $32,035,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $15,836,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,339,000 after purchasing an additional 373,500 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 254,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,824,000 after acquiring an additional 231,414 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.76. 13,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,530. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

