The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.702 per share by the bank on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $80.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 863,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,206,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,940,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

