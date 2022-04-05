The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.14 and its 200-day moving average is $154.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

