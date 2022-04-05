The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,626 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

