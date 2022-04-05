Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 111,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $1,115,603.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 17,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,327.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 149,237 shares of company stock worth $1,483,130.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

