TheStreet Lowers CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) to D+

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.92. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

