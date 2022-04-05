TheStreet Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.27.

MGA stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.48. Magna International has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Magna International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,482,000 after purchasing an additional 93,128 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Magna International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after acquiring an additional 70,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 48.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

