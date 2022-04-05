Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TDW opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $899.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.52. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tidewater by 138.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Tidewater by 63.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

