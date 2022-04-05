Timothy Regan Sells 1,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $23,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00.

Shares of DBX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.36. 2,571,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,254. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 645,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,381,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,923 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

About Dropbox (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

