Timothy Regan Sells 1,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $23,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00.
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00.
Shares of DBX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.36. 2,571,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,254. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 645,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,381,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,923 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DBX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.
About Dropbox (Get Rating)
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
