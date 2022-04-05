Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.22 Million

Brokerages predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) will post sales of $133.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.40 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $108.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $557.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.32 million to $565.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $616.70 million, with estimates ranging from $596.01 million to $636.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TVTY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 31,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

