Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 72,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 624,477 shares.The stock last traded at $32.15 and had previously closed at $32.25.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.
About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.
