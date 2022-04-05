Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 72,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 624,477 shares.The stock last traded at $32.15 and had previously closed at $32.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.