Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $11.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 333.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

