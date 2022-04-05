TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is specialises in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology(R) platform through its SteraMist(R) products – a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is based in BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.40. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

