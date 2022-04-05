Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,321,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 820,552 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 216,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 374,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

