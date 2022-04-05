Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.30

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.30 and traded as high as $29.75. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 8,797 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

