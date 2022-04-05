Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 306 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.48.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,610.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,506.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1,650.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,277.41 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

