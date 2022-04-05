Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 970 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,313,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of PTC by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after acquiring an additional 830,313 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of PTC by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,214,000 after acquiring an additional 568,350 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,135,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PTC by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,866,000 after acquiring an additional 419,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.61. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

