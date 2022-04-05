TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Up to $14.84

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.84, but opened at $15.30. TPI Composites shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 21,146 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

