Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COOK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

COOK opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Traeger has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,826,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Traeger by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,184,000 after buying an additional 388,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Traeger by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after buying an additional 508,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Traeger by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after buying an additional 160,455 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

