Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 268 ($3.51) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 266 ($3.49).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TNLIF. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trainline in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.16) to GBX 235 ($3.08) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. Trainline has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Trainline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.