Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 268 ($3.51) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 266 ($3.49).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TNLIF. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trainline in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.16) to GBX 235 ($3.08) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. Trainline has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

