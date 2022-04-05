Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

TRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ TRNS traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.76. 332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,947. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66. Transcat has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $599.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.17 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Transcat by 111.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transcat by 12.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Transcat during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Transcat by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

