Transcodium Tops 24-Hour Volume of $466.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $276,008.00 and approximately $466.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 87.7% higher against the US dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

