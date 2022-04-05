TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $40,275.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TMDX opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $771.47 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

