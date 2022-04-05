TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $40,275.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of TMDX opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $771.47 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.
TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.