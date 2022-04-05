Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRATF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Traton in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Traton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Traton alerts:

TRATF opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. Traton has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.