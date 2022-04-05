Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) PT Lowered to €33.00

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($38.46) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRATF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

TRATF stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Traton has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

