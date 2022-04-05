Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Trevena alerts:

TRVN opened at $0.47 on Monday. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.