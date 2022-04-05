TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.71. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 34.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.01. 69,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.54. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

