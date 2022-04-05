Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

TMQ opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.69. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

In related news, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 100.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

