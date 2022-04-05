Tristel plc (TSTL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.62 on April 29th

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TSTL opened at GBX 312 ($4.09) on Tuesday. Tristel has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £147.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 365.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Get Tristel alerts:

In related news, insider Elizabeth Dixon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,672.13). Also, insider Paul Christopher Swinney purchased 3,000 shares of Tristel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,590.16).

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.