TRON (TRX) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0676 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $6.87 billion and $1.56 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002291 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004297 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,678,387,622 coins and its circulating supply is 101,678,394,089 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.