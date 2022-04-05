Truist Financial Trims nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price to $80.00

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCNO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of NCNO opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,650 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at $67,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 28.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,767,000 after acquiring an additional 931,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in nCino by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $34,507,000.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.