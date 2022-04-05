Truist Financial Trims nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price to $80.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCNO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of NCNO opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,650 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at $67,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 28.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,767,000 after acquiring an additional 931,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in nCino by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $34,507,000.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

