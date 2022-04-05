Truist Financial Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $50.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.58.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA opened at $43.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.