U.S. Bancorp Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

USB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of USB opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.