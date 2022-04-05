U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. U.S. Physical Therapy also posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on USPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $314,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,204,000 after buying an additional 30,817 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.83. 60,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $123.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.77%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

