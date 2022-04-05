UBS Group Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,100.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $942.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,145.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 233.77, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $905.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $960.76.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,921 shares of company stock worth $62,411,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

