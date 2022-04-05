UBS Group Trims Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Target Price to GBX 1,836

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from GBX 1,882 ($24.68) to GBX 1,836 ($24.08) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.51) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.54) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,290.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

