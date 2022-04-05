UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $353.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.90 million and the highest is $357.50 million. UDR posted sales of $299.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

NYSE UDR opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. UDR has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 302.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in UDR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in UDR by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

