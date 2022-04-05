Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.18

Shares of Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.18 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 0 shares.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.18. The company has a market cap of £1.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82.
About Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR)
Read More
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Ukrproduct Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ukrproduct Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.