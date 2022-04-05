UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.93% of UMH Properties worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter worth $208,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter worth $201,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 209.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 474.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,130 shares of company stock worth $26,753 and have sold 7,710 shares worth $182,673. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

UMH stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

UMH Properties Profile (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.