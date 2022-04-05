UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of UNCFF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. 9,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.