UniFirst Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for UniFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNF. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on UniFirst in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UNF opened at $175.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $242.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 646 shares of company stock valued at $123,240 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

