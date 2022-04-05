UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNF. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE UNF opened at $175.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.55. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $242.79.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 646 shares of company stock valued at $123,240. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in UniFirst by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

