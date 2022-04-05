UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

UniFirst stock opened at $175.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst has a one year low of $165.52 and a one year high of $242.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.55.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 646 shares of company stock valued at $123,240. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,365,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 171.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after acquiring an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

