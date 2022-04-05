Unify One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (UNIFY) traded 83.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Unify has a market cap of $117,120.98 and approximately $4.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unify has traded 81.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Unify

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Buying and Selling Unify

