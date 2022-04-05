Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives $37.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.21.

UNPRF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Uniper from €40.00 ($43.96) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF remained flat at $$26.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. Uniper has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

