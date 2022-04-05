United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $201,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $281.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.65 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.62.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.18.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.