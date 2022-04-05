United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1,019.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,360 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

