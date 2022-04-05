United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $130.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

