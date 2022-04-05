United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lifted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after acquiring an additional 207,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after acquiring an additional 150,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $8.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.10. 110,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.61. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $171.11 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $171.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

