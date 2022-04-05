United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $1,154,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,941,040. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $184.71. 354,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

